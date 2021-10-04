Facebook work to resolve network problems as soon as possible - CTO

NEW YORK, October 5. /TASS/. Facebook specialists are working to quickly eliminate network problems, the company’s Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer wrote on Twitter.

"Sincere apologies to everyone impacted by outages of Facebook powered services right now. We are experiencing networking issues and teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible," he said.

Schroepfer did not state when the services could resume activities and what could have caused the problems.

On Monday, users around the world reported a massive disruption in the activities of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Facebook, which owns these social networks and the messenger, confirmed information about the problems and assured that they are working to fix them.