Gas prices in Europe close to $950 per 1,000 cubic meters — ICE data

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Natural gas prices in Europe gained 11% by close of business on Monday, according to ICE data.

October futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands moved up to $946 per 1,000 cubic meters.

A major delay in gas injection to European underground gas storages and growing gas demand led to record-breaking gas prices in Europe, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said earlier.

Gas prices in Europe reached their peak on September 15 to almost $970 per 1,000 cubic meters, with subsequent decline to $830 per 1,000 cubic meters early last week, followed by fluctuations in the range of $800-900 per 1,000 cubic meters.