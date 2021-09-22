Media watchdog starts formation of social networks register in Russia

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media has started the formation of a register of social networks in Russia, with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Likee, Youtube, VKontakte and Odnoklassniki already included, the regulator’s press service told TASS.

"So far, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Likee, Youtube, VKontakte and Odnoklassniki have been included in the register of social networks. Roskomnadzor has submitted respective notifications on inclusion into the register to owners of the mentioned Internet resources," the press service said.

The register will help in the swift removal of socially dangerous information that requires an immediate response, for example ‘trash streams’ and other socially dangerous content, according to the watchdog. "Citizens will be enabled to file an application to the regulator on detecting a resource with social networking features, about the cancellation of measures to limit access to the information made by the owner of the resource, as well as submit other questions regarding interaction with a social network to the hot line," the service explained.

On February 1, 2021 the bill on self-control of social networks, which obliges Internet platforms to detect and block banned information themselves, was enforced.