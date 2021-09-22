Gasoline prices in Russia down for third consecutive week

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The gasoline price slipped by 0.02% in Russia from September 14 to 20 with inflation of 0.1% on average across the country, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday. Meanwhile it was also below the average level of price growth across Russia in the previous two weeks.

Since the beginning of September, the price of gasoline has decreased as well - by 0.1%, whereas since the beginning of the year it has gained 6.22%, which is higher than inflation (4.9%).

Unlike gasoline, the growth of diesel prices has been lower than inflation year-to-date - by 4.09%, whereas in one week the price of diesel fuel also lost 0.02%.