Severstal’s Mordashov tops rating of billionaires with highest income for 2020 — Forbes

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Alexey Mordashov, the main owner of the Severstal company, tops the Forbes rating of Russian billionaires with the highest income for 2020. This is the fifth time the magazine has published the rating, and now it is based on the estimates of the profits the billionaires received from sale of assets or in the form of dividends.

According to the publication, in 2020, the income of Mordashov and his family grew by almost 25% to $1.7 billion.

He is followed by Vladimir Lisin, Chairman of the Board of Directors and main shareholder of NLMK Group, whose income for 2020 is estimated at $1.48 billion, and head of USM Holdings Alisher Usmanov with an income of $1.43 bln.

The top five also includes Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov ($1.14 bln) and Senator Suleiman Kerimov and his family ($922 mln).

Further on the list are head and beneficiary of Norilsk Nickel Vladimir Potanin ($897 mln), Andrey Skoch and his family ($875 mln), Viktor Rashnikov ($828 mln), Gennady Timchenko ($788 mln) and Roman Abramovich ($645 mln).