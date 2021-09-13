Nord Stream 2 to meet all technical standards and conditions — operator

MOSCOW, September 13. / TASS /. The Nord Stream 2 project will comply with all permit conditions and technical standards, the Nord Stream 2 AG press service told TASS on Monday.

The operator, however, did not comment on the ongoing certification procedure as an independent gas pipeline operator.

"Nord Stream 2 will not comment on ongoing procedures. The project will comply with all technical standards and permit conditions. We will let you know about all additional steps," the company said.

Earlier, the German Federal Agency announced that it started the certification process for Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent transport operator. The application was filed in June 2021, but the agency has since verified that all documents are available. The consideration period officially begins as of September 8, and four months are allowed for the consideration process.

Registration as an independent transport operator is required in order to meet one of the basic requirements of the EU Third Energy Package.

Nord Stream 2 includes two lines of the gas pipeline with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The work was suspended in December 2019 after Swiss Allseas abandoned pipe-laying due to the threat of US sanctions. Since December 2020, the construction of the gas pipeline has been resumed.