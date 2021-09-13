Bank of Russia, government prioritize integration with Chinese financial market — strategy

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The government and the Bank of Russia see the integration of the Russian and Chinese financial markets as a priority, according to the strategy for the development of the Russian financial market until 2030.

"The priority area is the development of integration with Asian markets, primarily with the Chinese financial market. With the assistance of the Bank of Russia, work on developing interaction between the Russian and Chinese financial markets will continue," the document said.

At the same time, interaction in financial markets with other Asian countries will be also developed with the goal of providing access to each other's capital markets, as well as increasing the share of national currencies in mutual settlements.