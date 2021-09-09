Germany will be interested in receiving Russian gas even after Merkel leaves — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Germany is interested in receiving additional volumes of Russian gas, and the new German government is likely to take these interests into account, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview on Channel One.

When asked whether the Kremlin fears that the new German authorities, unlike the incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel, will not have obligations "on a personal level," including in terms of agreements with Russia, he said:

"Chancellor Merkel never had any personal obligations."

The Kremlin official explained that any German Chancellor bears obligations on behalf of the state.

"She defended and defends the interests of her country."

Peskov noted that "the interests of Germany, like those of many European countries, dictate the need for additional volumes of natural gas."

"So, it seems like these are the interests the Germans should and will follow," he said.

On September 26, parliamentary elections will be held in Germany. According to the constitution, the new Bundestag must meet within 30 days after the vote. The Chancellor's powers end with the first meeting of the new legislative period, but only formally. The outgoing chancellor officially becomes acting, but in fact retains all powers. This means that, theoretically, Merkel can still deliver an address to the next convocation of deputies. The new chancellor takes office after receiving a credential from the president. This happens after the parties have completed coalition talks. Four years ago, these negotiations took 172 days, marking a record.