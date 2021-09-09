Nobody will listen to statements about "danger" of Nord Stream 2 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes that amid the current world gas prices, hardly anyone will listen to claims about the "danger" of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"As for these warnings to Ukrainians and Europeans that this is an extremely dangerous project and so on, amid the current gas prices, in the current catastrophic situation with the filling of underground gas storage facilities, it is unlikely that anyone is ready to listen to these cries," Peskov said in an interview with Channel One.

He underscored the fact that despite all the "green" processes, gas continues to be the cleanest fuel, and pipe gas is a guaranteed energy resource both in terms of volume and price.

"And so it will be in the foreseeable future," Peskov said.

"Therefore, gas is needed. In order to have more gas for development and emerging from pandemic Europe, it must go along two lines. Europe is interested in this," the press secretary of the Russian leader noted.

He added that Moscow, as a responsible member of the international energy community, is also interested in this and is ready to be a reliable supplier.

Dmitry Peskov also said that "Russia hopes that no one and nothing will be able to hamper the commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 project."

"Now we know that the project (Nord Stream 2 — TASS) is in its final stage. We hope that nothing and no one will be able to interfere with the commissioning of this large infrastructure facility," he said.

Peskov recalled that Washington has declared its intentions to hamper the project one way or another for a long time.

"In Kiev, too, they have been shouting "Help!" about the Nord Steam, although amid these cries the President [of Russia Vladimir Putin] said, and just recently reiterated, that if relevant contracts are concluded and if it is economically feasible and profitable, Russia will be ready to continue transit through Ukraine," Peskov stressed.

Nevertheless, according to him, despite various attempts, it did not work to hinder the project, it was only possible to postpone the deadline for its commissioning.