Russia reaches output of 37.5 mln doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines in August

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Russia produced 37.5 mln doses of vaccines against the coronavirus in August, whereas more than 70 mln full sets of vaccines have been put into circulation in total, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday.

"More than 70 mln full doses of various vaccines have been put into circulation to date, mainly Sputnik, of course. In August only 37.5 mln full doses were produced," he said.

