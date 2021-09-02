In 2024, 80 mln tonnes of cargo will be transported along Northern Sea Route — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that in 2024 it is planned to transport 80 mln tonnes of cargo along the Northern Sea Route, he said on Thursday.

"In 1986, the Soviet Union had the largest traffic volume along the Northern Sea Route. It was either 6.3 [mln tonnes], or 7.3 mln tonnes. And last year, it was 33 mln tonnes. And in 2024, 80 mln tonnes are planned," Putin said.

According to the president, if the Northern Sea Route had no prospects, the authorities would not develop it. Putin concluded, the route has great prospects, and "it is no coincidence that many states want to come here and work, use this route." "Moving goods along the Northern Sea Route significantly reduces the price of goods for the end consumer. This is the whole point," he added.

The president also recalled that 18% of Russia's territory is occupied by the Arctic zone, therefore the development of the Northern Sea Route and the entire region is extremely important.