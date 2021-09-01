Gas price in Europe rises above $625 per 1,000 cubic meters

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The gas price in Europe went up to over $625 per 1,000 cubic meters during Wednesday trading, according to data provided by London’s ICE.

Particularly, the price of gas futures for October delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands reached $625.9 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 51.8 euro per MWh (on the basis of the current euro exchange rate against the dollar, prices at ICE are in euro per MWh) on September 1.

The total growth of the gas price since early trading on Wednesday roughly equals 3%.

Gazprom department head Alexander Ivannikov said on Tuesday that the current gas prices in Europe will definitely remain in the near future.