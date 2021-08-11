Nord Stream 2 non-completion risks decreasing after US-Germany deal, says Uniper

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Germany’s Uniper, which acts as a financial partner of Nord Stream 2, notes decreasing risks of delays or non-completion of the gas pipeline’s construction after the US and Germany entered into an agreement on the project, the company said in its financial results report on Wednesday.

"On July 21, the US and Germany came to an agreement on Nord Stream 2, Ukraine and Climate Protection. Based on this the probability for further project delays or even a non-completion of the pipeline is decreasing," Uniper said.

Uniper Group continues to act fully in line with applicable sanction laws while Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the project, "continues to confirm that they are working to complete the project," according to the report.

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two pipelines with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The works were suspended in December 2019 after the Swiss Allseas abandoned pipe-laying due to possible US sanctions. In December 2020, the construction of the pipeline resumed.