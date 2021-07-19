MOEX Russia, RTS indexes falling by end of trading day

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russian exchange indexes ended the trading day in the red on Monday along with oil prices and international exchanges. The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index dropped by 2.04% to 3,693.42 points at the close of today’s trade on the Moscow Exchange. The dollar-denominated RTS index lost 2.73% and declined to 1,559.4 points.

The dollar moves up by 0.6% to 74.7 rubles. The euro gained 0.6% and amounted to 88.1 rubles.

Brent oil futures with delivery in September edged down by 6.5% on the London’s ICE to $68.66 per barrel.

"The buying appetite for risky assets was cooled on the back of a new wave of mounting virus risks related to the spread of the particularly contagious COVID-19 Delta strain. In light of that, the OPEC+ decision to soften production quotas for certain alliance members led to an emotional wave of Brent prices drop to around $70 [a barrel]," Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World comments.

One more adverse factor for the market is expectations of credit policy toughening by the Central Bank of Russia this Friday, Alexander Osin from Freedom Finance says.

According to BCS Investment World’s estimates, the MOEX Russia Index can be within the range of 3,650-3,750 points on Tuesday. Freedom Finance expects the range for the MOEX Russia Index tomorrow to be 3,600-3,770 points, with higher chances for the market to be in the red.