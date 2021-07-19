Norilsk Nickel produced first batch of carbon neutral nickel — company

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Norilsk Nickel has produced its first batch of carbon-neutral nickel and plans to make up to 10,000 tonnes of the product by the year-end, the Russian mining and metals company says on Monday.

"Norilsk Nickel has produced a certified batch of carbon-neutral nickel, for the first time in the corporate history, and will begin shipment to producers," the company informs.

The volume of the first lot of carbon-neutral products amounted to five thousand tons of nickel cathodes. Norilsk Nickel plans to produce up to 10,000 tonnes, the company said.

Carbon neutral nickel will be tokenized on the Atomyze blockchain, and the tokens will be put on the Vienna Stock Exchange by the company’s Global Palladium Fund, registered in Europe.