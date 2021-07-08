Passenger traffic at Hainan's Phoenix airport exceeds 10 mln since the beginning of 2021

HAIKOU, July 8. /TASS/. The flow of passengers at Phoenix International Airport in Hainan's Sanya exceeded 10 million people since the beginning of 2021, reported the Hainan Daily newspaper.

According to the newspaper, the airport reached this figure 87 days earlier than in 2020. Thus, Phoenix's passenger traffic has exceeded 10 million people for 11 years in a row.

"This year we maintain a strong trend towards recovery [after the pandemic], the progress is evident," said the airport administration. According to calculations, in March-June, the growth rate of Phoenix passenger traffic compared to the same months of 2019, when air travel was not yet affected by the novel coronavirus epidemic, amounted to 2.7%, 16.7%, 26.1% and 4.9%, respectively.

As the management of the airport specified, the increase in traffic is taking place amid maintaining tough epidemiological security measures. According to official statistics, in 2020 Phoenix served 15.41 million passengers and more than 108,000 flights, transporting 178,000 tonnes of postal cargo.