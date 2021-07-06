Eurasian Economic Commission to incentivize joint ventures in EAEU

YEKATERINBURG, July 6. /TASS/. The collegium of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) plans to start in two weeks’ time discussing financial instruments for incentivizing joint ventures of EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) member-states in a move to increase production growth rates, Minister in charge of Industry and Agriculture of the EEC Artak Kamalyan told TASS on the sidelines of the Innoprom International Industrial Fair on Tuesday.

"We have over 2,000 enterprises integrated. The prospects are quite huge. We are searching for new financial mechanisms of incentivizing this integration to increase growth rates of integrated production enterprises. We will discuss the issues of development of such financial instruments at the collegium literally in two weeks’ time," he said.

Subsidized financing of integrated projects, where more than two countries participate in production of goods in the EAEU, the creation of specialized funds for encouraging separate sectors of industry and some other incentives may become such instruments, according to Kamalyan. Meanwhile, the discussion of the plan for creation of such instruments is planned to be finalized by the end of 2021.

"I think that we will generate a certain plan for development of new financial instruments by the year end," the minister said, adding that there are many projects that may be financed.