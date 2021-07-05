Deficit of car components not to affect production volumes in Russia, says minister

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The Russian Industry and Trade Ministry does not expect the global deficit on the market of electronic components to affect annual volumes of cars production, Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with TASS, adding though that he does not rule out planned shutdowns.

"The issue of supply of electronic components is still on the agenda, we monitor the situation. Auto producers are addressing output plans and adjust them if necessary. Meanwhile short-term planned shutdowns are possible. We do not expect the situation to affect annual production volumes," he said.

The ministry’s press service told TASS earlier that the problem of deficit of electronic components for cars is expected to be resolved by the end of summer. Russia’s trade missions overseas have joined the process in a move to speed up supplies of components to car manufacturers.

The Association of European Businesses in Russia (AEB) said earlier that it expected most car producers to report a decline in Russian sales this summer due to the shortage of electronic components globally.

International car producers have been struggling due to the market deficit of semiconductor components and other car components in recent months. The US General Motors, Japan’s Toyota Motor, South Korea’s Hyundai Motor have been forced to suspend the work at some facilities and reduce output due to interrupted supplies.