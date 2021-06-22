Scheduled air service start between Russia and Venezuela to strengthen business ties

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russia hailed the start of the scheduled air service between Moscow and Caracas and this will make possible to strengthen contacts between the business, governments and nationals of the two countries, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at the press conference after talks with his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza.

"We welcomed the start of the scheduled air traffic between Moscow and Caracas. This is a milestone event. Certainly, it will also facilitate development of contacts between the business, governments and people," the Russian Minister said.

Caracas and Moscow had no direct air service before the pandemic.