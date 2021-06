MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The Russian ruble shows a minor increase against the dollar and the euro after completion of the US-Russian summit talks, according to trading data.

The dollar is traded at 71.64 rubles, down from 71.97 rubles per dollar. The euro rate drops from 87.2 rubles to 86.8 rubles.

The ruble rate growth slowed down later and the ruble is traded at 71.84 rubles per dollar and 87.05 rubles per euro.