Brazil’s president lauds SPIEF as Eurasia’s key economic event

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is Eurasia’s key economic and business event, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said in his video address to participants in the forum’s plenary meeting on Friday.

"SPIEF is the mouthpiece of a new geopolitical and geo-economic landscape that is being created in Eurasia - a region that is acquiring an ever greater and decisive role in the epicenter of huge transformations of the contemporary world," the Brazilian leader stressed.

In the politician’s opinion, the forum reflects the urgent need of the international community’s efforts for restoring healthcare, the economy and sustainable development.

"The forum contributes to developing new partnerships and fostering existing ties required for building environmental prosperity in the future," Bolsonaro stressed.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) organized by the Roscongress Foundation is running on June 2-5. This year, the forum’s motto is: "Together Again. Economy of New Reality." Within the SPIEF format, the forums of small and medium business, Healthy Society, Drug Security and a special SPIEF Junior youth workshop will be held.

