Russia in January-May ups imports of goods from non-CIS countries by 28.3% - FCS

MOSCOW, June 4. / TASS /. Imports of goods from non-CIS countries to Russia in January - May 2021 increased by 28.3% compared to the same period in 2020, to $99.68 billion, the Russian Federal Customs Service (FCS) said in a statement on Friday.

At the same time, in May 2021, the value of imports of goods from non-CIS countries amounted to $20.949 bln and decreased by 7.9% compared to April 2021.

According to the report, the import of engineering products decreased by 11.5% and amounted to $11.18 bln, food products and raw materials for their production by 10.2%, to $2.11 bln, textiles and footwear by 9.6%, to $972.7 mln and chemical products by 1.7%, to $4.02 bln.

According to the Federal Customs Service, in the import of textiles and footwear in May 2021 compared to April 2021, purchases of footwear decreased by 16.8%, textile clothing by 16.6%, man-made fabrics by 9.7%, man-made fibers by 8.5%, textile materials by 6.6%, knitted clothing by 4%, finished textile products by 0.9%. At the same time, supplies of knitted fabrics increased by 22.8%, cotton — by 6.6%. In the group of food products and raw materials for their production, imports of grain crops decreased by 69.7%, vegetables by 29.9%, vegetable oil by 29.6%, dairy products by 11.1%, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages by 7.1%, fruits and nuts by 6%. At the same time, purchases of fish increased by 15.5%, sugar by 14%, tobacco by 4.4%, meat and meat products by 2.6%.

In the import of chemical products, purchases of organic and inorganic chemistry products decreased by 6.4%, pharmaceutical products and perfumery and cosmetic products by 1.7%, soap and synthetic detergents by 1.3%, and supplies of polymers and rubber increased by 1%. In the import of engineering products, purchases of ships and floating equipment fell by 5.7 times, mechanical equipment by 10.8%, electrical equipment by 7.6%, land transport by 7.4%. At the same time, supplies of railway locomotives increased by 27.7%, aircraft by 20.3%, instruments and optical devices by 3.5%.