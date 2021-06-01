Putin, Lukashenko ask transport ministries to identify Russian cities for Belavia flights

MINSK, June 1. /TASS/. Russian and Belarusian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko instructed transport ministers of both countries to determine which Russian cities the Belarusian air carrier Belavia can fly to as soon as practicable, SB. Belarus Today media outlet reports, citing results of the meeting chaired by the Belarusian head of state.

Moscow, in the first instance, will be a hub for connecting tourist flights. Lukashenko asked the Russian side to consider the issue of Belavia flights to Sochi, the Krasnodar Region, to Kazan and other cities, the outlet reports. "It’s most important for us to provide work for our pilots and use the aircraft we procured with such difficulties in challenging times. We had a major renewal of the aircraft fleet. Our pilots are skillful. And I promised we will not leave Belavia out in the cold. We will support this company no matter what the cost, it is our honor to support it," the outlet quotes Lukashenko.