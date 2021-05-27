Estonia continues receiving Belavia's flights

TALLINN, May 27. /TASS/. Estonia accepts Belarusian Belavia's flights in the ordinary course, the communication department of the Tallinn Airport told TASS on Thursday.

"The Belavia's flight came in and already left back to Minsk," Communication Manager Margot Holts said.

"This is the question you have to ask our government because the decision is not made by the airport but by the government. We are waiting for their decision and are going to act accordingly. At this moment, we will keep on as usual," she noted, responding to the question when the airspace of Estonia would be closed for Belarusian airlines.

The EU summit stated earlier to ban flights of Belarusian air carriers to EU airports and fly over the EU territory after the incident with Ryanair's passenger jet and its forced landing in Minsk, and recommended European air carriers to refrain from flights in Belarusian airspace.