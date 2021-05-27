Belavia cancels trips to Kaliningrad, European destinations

MINSK, May 27. /TASS/. Belavia had to cancel flights to Kaliningrad and 11 more destinations in Europe until October 30, the Belarusian air carrier says on its website.

"In view of presence of bans on flights from certain countries, Belavia has to cancel flights from May 27 to October 30, 2021 to the following destinations: Warsaw, Milan, Amsterdam, Rome, Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Hannover, Vienna, Brussels, Barcelona, and Kaliningrad," the company says.

The EU summit stated earlier to ban flights of Belarusian air carriers to EU airports and fly over the EU territory after the incident with Ryanair's passenger jet and its forced landing in Minsk, and recommended European air carriers to refrain from flights in Belarusian airspace.