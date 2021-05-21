Russian stock indices MOEX, RTS rising as trading day ended

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russian market indexes ended the trading session on Friday in the green. The MOEX Russia Index rose by 0.67% to 3,660.48 points by the close of business on the Moscow Exchange. The RTS index added 0.69% to reach 1,569.55 points.

As of 7:24 pm Moscow time, the dollar-to ruble increased by 0.07% to 73.60 rubles, the euro rate decreased by 0.28%, to 89.63 rubles.

"The release of strong preliminary PMI indices in the manufacturing and services sectors of the eurozone and the United States in May was the reason for the growth of optimism on foreign platforms. At the same time, data on sales in the US secondary home market in April came out weaker than expected. Confident figures on retail sales for April and preliminary May PMIs in the manufacturing and services sectors were also presented by the UK," says Alexander Bakhtin, investment strategist at BCS World of Investments.

Brent oil futures prices gained 2.53% to $66.5 a barrel on the London-based ICE.

On Friday, the leaders on the Russian market are the shares of the following companies: Ozon (+ 2.91%), Mail Ru (+1.26%), Headhunter (+0.03%), which are growing along with global shares, says the chief executive officer of VTB Capital Investments Vladimir Potapov.

"This is due to lower inflation expectations following a correction in commodity prices this week. However, there is a risk that inflationary pressure could increase again in the short term. The preliminary data on US business activity published in May was well above expectations: the PMI in the service sector reached a record value of 70.1 points, " he explained.

At the beginning of next week, the attention of investors will remain focused on the "signals" of regulators, statistics, WHO reports, geopolitics and commodity prices. "On Monday, investors will pay attention to the speeches of the FRS representatives. Russia’s Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) is expected to provide data on the volume of retail sales and the unemployment rate in April," says Alexander Bakhtin.

According to BCS Investments World, the MOEX index on Monday can be in the range of 3,600-3,700 points, the ruble-to-dollar exchange rate will be 73-74 rubles.

According to the analyst of Freedom Finance Alexander Osin, on Monday the chances of the market growth prevail. Nevertheless, by the end of the week, the chances of a decline in prices of the Russian stock segment prevail, he added. The target ranges for the closing of Monday trading for the MOEX index and the dollar and euro against the ruble are 3,580-3,670 points, as well as 73.20-73.90 rubles and 89.40-90.15 rubles respectively.