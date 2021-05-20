Nord Stream 2 completion depends on number of factors, including weather, says Gazprom

MOSCOW, May 20. / TASS /. Gazprom has no plans to discuss specific dates for the completion of Nord Stream 2, they depend on many factors, including the weather, Elena Burmistrova, deputy chairman of the holding's board, told reporters on Thursday.

"We would prefer not to discuss the specific dates for the completion of its construction and commissioning because they depend on a large number of factors, including weather conditions," she said. "Gazprom is confident that the project is in demand and is making every effort to implement it," Burmistrova said. "I would like to note that the Gazprom Group and the project company protect their interests by all available legal means. We always work within the applicable law," she added.

In addition, Gazprom has bids for additional gas supplies to Europe. "With the commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, we will be able to provide additional demand. I have already talked about this at the press conferences, because we do have requests for additional volumes," she said.

The Nord Stream 2 project involves the construction of two lines of a gas pipeline with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The work was suspended in December 2019 after the Swiss Allseas abandoned pipe-laying due to possible US sanctions. But starting in December 2020, the construction of the gas pipeline was resumed after a year long pause. In December 2020, Fortuna built 2.6 km of the pipeline in the exclusive economic zone of Germany, and is now laying Nord Stream 2 in the territorial waters of Denmark. According to the company, Nord Stream 2 is 95% completed.