Over 2.5 trillion rubles allocated for state support of citizens in pandemic - Mishustin

MOSCOW, May 12. / TASS /. More than 2.5 trillion rubles were allocated for state support of Russians during the pandemic, which is more than 10% of the federal budget, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday, while presenting the government's annual report to the State Duma.

"We tried to support as many people as possible, both working and temporarily unemployed, families with children. I will name only one figure: more than 2.5 trillion rubles were allocated for additional support of citizens. Is this a lot or a little? For comparison: more than 10% of the entire federal budget of the country, "Mishustin said.

During the pandemic, the Russian government took a number of measures to support the Russian citizens. Almost 600 bln rubles were allocated in 2020 as part of additional support measures in the context of a pandemic for families with children. In addition, the maximum amount of unemployment benefits was increased, it amounted to 12,130 rubles.