Cabinet supports golden visas bill

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The Russian government has supported the draft law of the Ministry of Economic Development on golden visas for foreign investors, Minister Maxim Reshetnikov told reporters.

"The bill was supported by the government, presented to the State Duma. We hope the draft law will be approved during the fall session. The government will also prepare all regulations for the mechanism to go live as early as in the next year," Reshetnikov said.

The key issue discussed was the criteria, the investment threshold for the residence permit in the country, Reshetnikov noted. "We are discussing investments of 30 mln rubles ($396,600) - this the figure, with the discussion with the business and colleagues from other federal agencies underway around it," he added.