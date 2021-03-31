Hainan's Sanya hosts first international innovation contest

HAIKOU, March 31. /TASS/. The administration of Sanya's Yazhouwan Science and Technology Zone successfully held the Second Innovation and Entrepreneurship Contest. As the organizing committee specified, the event was first held in an international format.

According to the organizers, 16 out of 23 projects that made it to the finals were presented by foreign developments. Six of these new products have a design and implementation cost over 500 million yuan (about $ 76 million at current exchange rates).

Competitions were held in five Chinese cities: in addition to Sanya, Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan and Shenzhen. Moreover, thanks to a special coordination center, the organizers ensured the participation of foreign scientists and businessmen.

“We plan to draw attention to our innovation site and are interested in as many advanced enterprises as possible,” said Jiang Zhimin, deputy head of the Yazhouvan Science and Technology Zone. According to him, the Sanya authorities are going to actively attract promising new products from around the world through events that will be held bot online and offline.

The total value of the prizes received by the winners of the contest amounts to11 million yuan (approximately $ 1.67 million), including the awards for the best developments of 1 million yuan ($ 152,000). This time, there were five such most successful projects — these are inventions in the field of optics, radio engineering, marine research, diving and advanced LED devices.

It is assumed that such competitions, like other types of interaction, will accelerate the formation of a developed research cluster on the southern coast of Hainan. To this end, the island authorities are pursuing an active policy of attracting investors and innovative companies, constantly improving business climate and expanding the list of socio-economic benefits.