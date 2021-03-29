Ship traffic in Suez Canal to resume in three hours

CAIRO, March 29. /TASS/. Navigation in the unblocked Suez Canal will resume in three hours, Managing Director of the Suez Canal Authority Osama Rabie said in an interview with the Egypt’s Extra TV Channel.

"Navigation will resume along the Suez Canal tonight, at about 20.00 pm [21.00 pm Moscow time]," Rabie said.

The Ever Given container vessel has started moving northward with the assistance of tugs for the maintenance inspection, a spokesperson of the Suez Canal Authority told TASS earlier today.