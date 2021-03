CAIRO, March 29. /TASS/. The Ever Given container vessel has started moving northward with the assistance of tugs for the maintenance inspection, a spokesperson of the Suez Canal Authority told TASS.

"The vessel has started moving northward in the direction of lakes, where its maintenance inspection will be performed," the spokesperson told TASS. "Tugs are backing up the container ship’s movement, which proceeds under its own power, with its propellers rotating," he added.