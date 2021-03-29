Ever Given cargo ship refloated in Suez Canal - report

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. Rescue teams refloated the Ever Given cargo ship, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing the Inchcape Shipping company.

It is unclear when the navigation at the canal will be restored.

The Ever Given cargo ship’s displacement is 220,000 tonnes. It is owned by Japan’s Shoei Kisen and operated by Evergreen Marine under the Panama flag. On March 23, the ship blocked the Suez canal due to strong wind and a sandstorm, which altered its course and got the ship stuck between the two shores of the canal.