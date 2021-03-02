Boao Forum for Asia releases the program for 2021 events

HAIKOU, March 2. /TASS/. Boao Forum for Asia on the east coast of southern China's Hainan province has published a thematic program for a comprehensive event for 2021, according to the forum's secretariat.

According to the published program, the forum will be held on April 18-21 under the motto "Peace in Transformation: Let's Join Forces for Global Governance and Cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative." Round tables and panel discussions will focus on six key themes: "Understanding China" , "Keeping pace with global change", "Cooperation of the Belt and Road Initiative", "In the context of industrial transformation", "New technologies for all" and "Mutually beneficial development".

As the secretariat specified, this time the main task of the forum will be to strengthen mutual understanding in the post-pandemic era, create additional incentives for overall socio-economic growth and effective global governance. Due to the still difficult epidemiological situation, the Boao forum will be held online, as well as offline with stricter control measures.

Among the most interesting and important meetings that will take place during the forum are events dedicated to the formation of Hainan's free trade port, the reform of the World Trade Organization, measures to ensure global food security, as well as strategies to boost the development of small businesses and strengthen trade ties amid the pandemic.

About the forum's history

Boao Forum for Asia, dubbed the Davos of the East, is a big platform for signing important agreements and international coordination between business and political elites. The forum has been held since 2001, usually in spring, following China's main annual political event — the two sessions, where the Chinese authorities shape up the country's national strategy.

The government pays special attention to the forum as it facilitates China's international contracts, settles diplomatic agenda, promotes China's image and the concept of "Community of Common Destiny" globally. This regular forum "has become an important bridge connecting China with the outside world".

The Boao Forum bacame the center of global attention in April, 2018, when China's President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony. Speaking at the forum, the Chinese leader for the first time announced a number of important national policy highlights regarding the new market reforms, structural changes and boosting China's openness.