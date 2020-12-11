Russian tycoon Tinkov has 40-50% chance of beating leukemia, says lawyer

LONDON, December 11. /TASS/. The survival probability of Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov, who is stricken with leukemia, is 40-50%, the businessman’s barrister Alex Bailin QC said on Friday.

He was speaking at the Westminster Magistrates' Court, where an administrative hearing on Tinkov’s extradition to the US was set to take place.

"Following the transplant, he has developed serious complications, he has graft versus host disease. The survival probability is estimated as 40 to 50%," Bailin said, asking the court to adjourn the hearing, citing a medical report by the entrepreneur’s doctor.

The court satisfied the request, and the hearing on Friday was adjourned.

"Yes, this is another adjournment. There will be a hearing on the 15th of March," Bailin told TASS.

The administrative hearing, which was initially scheduled for late April, had been postponed for the sixth time. Apart from that, a new date was set four times before the start of the trial.

In November, the tycoon’s name appeared on a list of about 20 extradition cases that the London court was supposed to consider, but eventually this did not happen and the case was crossed off from being considered.

In late February, the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) submitted a claim with a court in London against Tinkov accusing him of filing a false tax return and underreporting his income, when he renounced his US citizenship in 2013. Cumulatively, he faces up to six years in prison on US federal charges.

The Westminster Magistrates Court in London, which is considering the case, released the businessman on bail to the tune of 20 million pounds ($36 mln). He was obliged to hand over his Russian and Cypriot passports, as well as Italian documents that he had to the police, and was ordered not to leave London and its outskirts.