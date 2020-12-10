Russian senator says no logic, grounds for US to expand sanction lists

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The latest Washington’s move to expand its sanction list to include five people and six legal entities, particularly those linked to head of Russia’s Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, is done without any logic or legal grounds behind it, Chair of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev told reporters.

"I don’t understand or accept logic, motives or legal grounds. There are simply none," Kosachev stressed.