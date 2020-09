MOSCOW, September 11. / TASS /. The head of Russia's gas giant Gazprom Alexey Miller held a working meeting today with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Russia Vladimir Semashko and the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Belarus Viktor Karankevich, the company said in a statement on Friday.

"The parties discussed current and prospective issues of cooperation in the gas sector," the statement said.