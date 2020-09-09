Tatarstan intends to double non-resource and non-energy export by 2024

KAZAN, September 9. /TASS/. The Tatarstan authorities intend to more than double non-resource and non-energy exports, from $ 3.5 billion to $ 7.5 billion by 2024 under the international cooperation and export national project, Tatarstan's Minister of Industry and Trade Albert Karimov said at the panel discussion of the intellectual business space "100% Tatarstan" on Wednesday.

"I think that we need to strengthen our work, because in accordance with the goals set by the President of the country for the national project, we must multiply the volume of our non-resource, non-energy exports. That is, excluding the volumes of oil that are exported accounting for the volume of refined products, etc. We must increase our high-tech exports. For the Republic of Tatarstan this figure still stands at $ 3.5 billion, we must increase it so that it exceeds $ 7.5 billion," he said.

According to Karimov, this is a very serious task, given that new restrictions are emerging, and international partners sometimes use non-tariff restrictions, various requirements for certification, for necessary permits, for testing products. "All this complicates the work of our producers on foreign markets. Therefore, we must jointly promote our products in order to reach new levels," the minister added.

The online program includes more than 300 sessions in 21 areas, such as IT industry, education, medicine, agriculture, tourism, circular economy, investment and entrepreneurship, biotechnology, etc. The event will include online meetings, interviews with experts. TASS News Agency acts as the general information partner of the 100% Tatarstan intellectual business space.

