St. Petersburg’s 50 companies and Arctic regions ink contracts worth $9.4 million

ST. PETERSBURG, August 25. /TASS/. St. Petersburg’s more than 50 companies entered contracts, worth 700 million rubles ($9.4 million), with Arctic regions, press service of the city’s Arctic Committee said on Tuesday.

"St. Petersburg’s 51 companies have entered contracts worth 700 million [rubles] with Russia’s eight Arctic regions," the press service said. "Thus, the amount of contracts between the city’s companies and the [Arctic] regions has almost doubled."

Before announcing a competition, the city’s authorities studied demand in the Arctic regions: in goods, services and jobs, the committee said.

"The competition’s winners are companies in shipbuilding, healthcare, transport infrastructures, house maintenance, ecology and construction," the press service said, adding the contractors represented companies and organizations from the Arkhangelsk, Murmansk, Nenets and Yamalo-Nenets, Karelia, Komi, Yakutia and Krasnoyarsk Regions.