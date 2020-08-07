Russian conglomerate Rostec to produce 14,000 Aventa-M ventilators this year

"The orders portfolio for supply of Aventa-M artificial lung ventilators includes a state contract with the Industry and Trade Ministry and direct contracts with medical establishments and organizations in Russia and other countries. All in all, those are over 14,000 ventilators," press service said.

In July, the company delivered ventilators to Kyrgyzstan and Serbia, the source said, adding that components for them are produced both in Russia and abroad, particularly in China, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said earlier in an interview with TASS that Russia is set to break an all-time record in terms of lung ventilators production this year due to the coronavirus pandemic producing from 12,000 to 15,000 such ventilators. The ministry will fulfill the contract on supply of 6,700 ventilators to Russian regions by the end of this summer or the beginning of autumn, he added.