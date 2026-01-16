First Trump-class battleship could cost US up to $22 billion — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, January 16. /TASS/. The first "Trump-class" battleship could cost the US up to $22 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing preliminary estimates of the Congressional Budget Office.

The final cost will depend on a number of on decisions that still haven’t been made around tonnage, crew size and weapons. The lowest-cost scenario was $15.1 billion, according to the Congressional Budget Office. However, the first "Trump-class" battleships could cost up to $22 billion.

The most expensive ship in the US Navy to date is the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, Bloomberg reports. It was commissioned in 2017, costing the United States approximately $13 billion to build.

The largest US battleships were the Iowa-class ships, with a displacement of approximately 48,000 tons. These battleships were decommissioned in the 1990s.

In September 2025, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington was considering reviving the battleship class. In December, the US president announced plans to build three aircraft carriers, 12 to 15 submarines to bolster the US Navy, and two new battleships carrying nuclear-capable cruise missiles and hypersonic weapons. Secretary of the Navy John Phelan, who spoke alongside him, announced that the battleship class would be named after the current American leader.