Russia to export hundreds of lung ventilators, says industry and trade minister

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Russia is negotiating supply of its artificial lung ventilators with 16 countries, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with TASS, adding that hundreds of ventilators will be exported.

"I doubt export volumes will reach 500-600 ventilators as purchased by Uzbekistan and Italy during the pandemic peak, however the issue is still about hundreds of ventilators to be sold to the countries, on which the work is underway now," he said.

The negotiations are at various stages on supply of ventilators produced by KRET (Concern Radio-cum-Electronic Technologies JSC, part of Rostec) to India, Pakistan, Egypt, Israel, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Ukraine, Italy, Serbia and Kuwait, and ventilators produced by Triton Electronic Systems Ltd. - to Peru, Germany, Yemen, Thailand and Indonesia, the minister added.

All-time record in terms of lung ventilators production

Russia is set to break an all-time record in terms of lung ventilators production this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Denis Manturov told TASS, adding that production is expected to reach from 12,000 to 15,000 such ventilators.

"Almost 7,000 ventilators will be produced and sold inside the country this year, there are also orders contracted earlier by regions, plus export, which all in all I think will bring this year’s production in Russia to roughly 12,000, whereas considering possible reserves production it may reach up to 15,000 ventilators this year, which is an all-time high," he said.