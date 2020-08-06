Online retailer Ozon, car dealer Avtomir to launch first online car sales via marketplace

"Avtomir and Ozon are launching a joint project to sell cars in the ozon.ru online store. Initially, Avtomir will be presented at Ozon by 14 car brands, including about 100 different models and modifications: Citroen, Ford, Haval, Hyundai, Geely, Kia, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Peugeot, Renault, Skoda, Suzuki and Volkswagen," the company said.

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The Avtomir car dealer and the Ozon online retailer are launching the first car sales through a marketplace in Russia, the car dealer said.

At the launch stage, sales of new cars will be carried out in Moscow and the Moscow region.

In this case, Ozon will act as a "showcase," while Avtomir will remain in charge of the execution of orders, including the transfer of the car to the client.

Having chosen the car he likes from the list, a potential buyer can reserve it on the website by filling out the electronic application form. If the seller confirms the status that the car is free and is "on sale", then the sale must take place according to the terms of the advertising offer reflected on the Ozon page.

"Thus, the uniqueness of the project lies in the fact that the sale of cars will take place at a fixed price for the buyer," a representative of Avtomir said.

"Our customers are happy to buy on our site not only consumer goods, household goods, books, but also auto goods - it is obvious that among our millions of loyal customers there are many motorists, real or potential. The launch of car sales takes the site to a new level - now we give our clients the opportunity, without leaving home, to choose a car of the required configuration and, since a real car is booked for their order, they can be completely sure that they will receive exactly what they have chosen at a fixed price," head of business development in Ozon Anna Karpova said as quoted by the press service of the online retailer.

The Avtomir group of companies is one of the largest players in the Russian car market. Its dealer portfolio includes 20 car brands: Audi, Infiniti, Nissan, Mazda, Toyota, Volkswagen, Skoda, Hyundai, KIA, Suzuki, Ford, Mitsubishi, Peugeot, Datsun, Renault, Citroen, Lada, Haval, Geely, Chevrolet Niva.