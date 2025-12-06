GDP growth in 2026 projected at 0.5-1.5%, further growth expected at 1.5-2.5% — regulator

ULYANOVSK, December 6. /TASS/. GDP growth dynamics in 2026 are estimated at 0.5-1.5%, followed by balanced growth of up to 1.5-2.5%, Adviser to Central Bank Governor Kirill Tremasov told TASS.

"Next year we expect GDP growth to be within 0.5-1.5% and later to reach a balanced growth trajectory of 1.5-2.5%," he said.

Russia's economy grew by more than 4% during two years of rapid growth in 2023-2024, Tremasov noted. "This rate exceeds the economy's potential growth rate. Potential growth rate refers to the sustainable growth trajectory the economy can follow without significant inflationary effects," he said.

The Bank of Russia estimates potential economic growth at 1.5-2.5%, the official said. "Expert estimates are even slightly lower, but we use these figures as a guide and, in principle, believe that the Russian economy can grow sustainably in the range of 1.5-2.5%," he said.