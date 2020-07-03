Russia held first international premium fish auction

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russia staged the first international auction on premium fish product sales, the Federal Agency for Fisheries said on Friday.

"The first auction of spawner herring was completed in Vladivostok on July 3, 2020. Six Japanese companies made bids for 334 tonnes of products. Similar large auctions were staged before only abroad, in particular, in South Korea’s Busan considered to be center of fish auctions," the Russian authority said.

A new refrigeration facility built in Vladivostok seaport was used to organize the auction, the federal agency said. The terminal makes possible to transship about 150,000 tonnes of fish products annually and store 6,000 tonnes at a time.