Toughening of US export restrictions won't affect Russian market, says Industry Minister

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. More stringent export restrictions introduced by the United States against Russia the day before will not affect the national radio electronic market, Minister of Industry Denis Manturov said on Tuesday.

"It will have no effect at all. We’ve seen in advanced that colleagues are preparing such decisions. Therefore, our companies have enough stocks. The component base is formed here somewhat in advance, especially considering all the inputs we get from the outside," Manturov told reporters.

Russia is reconfiguring logistical flows and is dealing with import substitution, he added.

The US decision on requirements to licensing of export of dual and defense products to Russia came into force on June 29. The list of such products now comprise various equipment and software for operation of nuclear reactors, semiconductor instruments, measuring equipment and other materials capable of being used for defense purposes, as US authorities believe.