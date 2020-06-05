Kaliningrad Amber Plant to sell up to 450 tonnes of amber in 2020

KALININGRAD, June 5. /TASS/. Sales of the Kaliningrad Amber Plant (controlled by Rostec state corporation), which is the world’s biggest enterprise involved in industrial amber mining, are planned at 450 tonnes for 2020, Director General Mikhail Zatsepin told TASS on Friday.

In 2019, the plant sold 467.9 tonnes of amber worth 3.03 bln rubles ($44 mln), an increase of 21% compared with 2018.

"We project amber sales at 400-450 tonnes in 2020. Same as in 2019, sales will be conducted through holding organized trading," Zatsepin said, adding that 60% of amber produced by the plant is purchased by Russian buyers.

Large jewelry companies are the main foreign buyers, Director General said. "The plant is actively addressing the issue of diversifying its target markets. As of today, negotiations are underway on amber sales to Asian-Pacific countries, as well as Middle Eastern states," he said, adding that amber production is planned at 400 tonnes this year.