Government bans fuel import to Russia for 4 months

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The government decreed to temporarily suspend fuel import to Russia for purposes of energy security and stabilization of the situation on the domestic market. The measure is effective until October 1, 2020, according to the decree signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"To set the temporary ban on import of fuel types according to the list to Russia from the effective date of this decree until October 1, 2020," the document says. The list comprises, in particular, motor gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, marine fuel and gasoils.

The effective period of the decree can be changed by July 15 of this year, the document specifies.

According to the Customs Service, Russia imports a relatively small volume of motor gasoline. About 1,000 tonnes were imported in 2019. Imports of diesel fuel are higher and amounted to 62,000 tonnes in 2019 (up 7.5% annually). Diesel fuel imports skyrocketed fourfold to 40,000 tonnes in the first quarter of this year.