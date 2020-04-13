Russia notifies Luxembourg, Malta about dividend tax increase

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Finance has notified finance ministries of Luxembourg and Malta about amendments to double taxation avoidance agreements in respect of increasing to 15% the tax on dividends taken abroad, press service of the Russian ministry said on Monday.

