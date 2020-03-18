US Treasury turns down reconsidering Deripaska’s sanctions complaint

The US Treasury is to provide the Russian mogul with an evidentiary memorandum for the denial no later than March 26, 2020, according to the Joint Status Report by the US District Court for the District of Columbia

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has rejected any administrative reconsideration of its decision on imposing sanctions against Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska. That is according to the Joint Status Report by the US District Court for the District of Columbia dated March 17. The relevant decision was made on March 6.

According to the document, the US Treasury is to provide Deripaska with an evidentiary memorandum for the denial no later than March 26, 2020. After that the tycoon will be able to file any amendments to his complaint "on or before April 16, 2020." The process will continue through legal proceedings, the businessman’s spokeswoman told TASS. According to her, Deripaska filed his complaint to reconsider the decision on sanctions against him through administrative proceedings. "Upon request of OFAC, the legal proceedings were suspended for the period they were considering his [Deripaska’s] request. Now, once they rejected his complaint, the legal proceedings will resume," she said. The spokeswoman added that OFAC had considered the complaint for nine months, starting from June 27, 2019. Sanctions against Deripaska

